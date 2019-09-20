2018 One year ago today
Reclaim Idaho Co-Founder Emily Strizich said the first door she knocked on as part of the Medicaid expansion campaign was that of a 63-year-old Bonners Ferry, Idaho, woman. The woman had previously developed colon cancer and spent her and her husband’s life savings treating it, leaving their home as their only asset. Strizich and Dan Schmidt, a family physician and former Democratic Fifth District Idaho state senator, addressed about 40 people at a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. … A company that once proposed building a 714,000-square-foot shopping mall along the Washington-Idaho border — financed in part with taxpayer dollars — apparently has pulled up stakes. The mall was a source of controversy almost from the beginning.
2014 Five years ago today
Many Moscow residents may not know exactly what Alturas Analytics does, but one thing is for sure: Whatever business plan it has is working. The contract research organization, which has assisted pharmaceutical and biotech companies since 2000, has seen a 206 percent revenue growth in the past three years. … The Pi Kappa Alpha house stands empty on Nez Perce Drive, much like it has since the fraternity voluntarily relinquished its charter in 2007. The years of vacancy have not been kind to the building. The eyesore’s days are numbered, though, according to UI Vice Provost and Dean of Students Bruce Pitman. An UI official said the university will purchase the site from the fraternity, bulldoze the area, reseed it with grass and use it as green space, at least for a while.
2009 10 years ago today
Bob Haynes has been attending football games at UI since 1953. So the Coeur d’Alene resident undoubtedly noticed a difference when he visited the Kibbie Dome for a home football game against San Diego State University. The dome’s west wall has been partially replaced by translucent fiberglass panels, part of a $10 million life-safety improvement project that began this year. … Sirens whooped and the residents of Palouse seemed to hold their breath Saturday as a motorcycle rolled down Main Street, blue and red lights ablaze. Palouse Day, a community celebration, has been a tradition nearly every year since the early 1950s. The 2009 Palouse Day consisted of a rubber duck race on the Palouse River, egg toss, Palouse Royalty crowning, car show, food booths, a pearled barley recipe contest and more.
1994 25 years ago today
Minority student enrollment at Washington State University hit a record high this fall. The 1,814 minority students reflects increases in all four American ethnic groups. All told, these are the highest ethnic enrollments since at least 1968, and are likely the largest totals in the history of the university. … A former engineering professor and an academic counselor filed separate suits in U.S. District Court in Spokane last week alleging they were victims of racial discrimination at Washington State University. In one suit, the professor alleges his department chair used accusations of mental problems and depression as part of a concerted effort to fire him. In another discrimination suit filed last week, the counselor charges he was repeatedly denied the leadership position in the Student Advising and Learning Center.