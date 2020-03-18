2019 One year ago today
If Pullman Regional Hospital’s proposed $29 million bond is passed in April, Pullman residents will see their tax levy rates jump in 2020. That would be the first year residents would begin paying for the bond to partially fund the $40 million Next Era of Excellence project, and it will be the final year before the bond that passed in 2001 to build the existing hospital is retired in 2021.
2015 Five years ago today
Local veterans intent on expanding Moscow’s public display of U.S. flags are raising money to purchase, show and install more of them along the city’s major thoroughfares. The flags are displayed each year on Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day along Main Street.
2010 10 years ago today
As of 3:55 p.m., Gavin Ashburn still hadn’t taken a shower. His less than enthusiastic outlook on personal hygiene and permanent placement atop his recliner has been contingent on March Madness. He woke up at 9 a.m. with nothing but the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament on his schedule.
1995 25 years ago today
A month ago, a Pullman man died of a heart attack hours after he was sent home from a hospital emergency room with apparent indigestion. The case is an example of a nationwide complaint that health care quality is turning worse as the demand for reduced health care costs increase. Hospitals are streamlining — admitting only the sicker patients and sending them home quicker.