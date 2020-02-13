2019 One year ago today
Convicted first-time DUI offenders are now required, in most cases, to pay to have an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle because of a new state statute that took effect Jan. 1. Before the new law took effect, most offenders were not required to use the devices until their second offense. … Rae Ann Gruver, Evelyn Piazza and Richard Braham are each parents of men who died in incidents connected to fraternity hazing. The trio took to the stage of the UI Bruce M. Pitman Center’s International Ballroom to share the stories of their sons with a packed auditorium of students, many of them members of Greek organizations.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington State University football coach, Eagle scout and author Mike Leach said his involvement in Scouting showed him the importance of contributing and also the opportunity to recognize the value of others and their contributions. Leach offered the keynote address at the Chief Kamiakin Leadership Breakfast, an annual fundraising event for Boy Scouts of America. … Valentine’s Day won’t be as joyous as several Latah County newlywed couples expected after finding out the state has declared their marriage licenses and weddings invalid. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare won’t recognize the documents, but Latah County stands by its decision not to wait for the state to allow county clerks’ offices to perform same-sex marriages.
2010 10 years ago today
The overcrowded confines at the Latah County Courthouse just got a little less so. The county finally completed more than six months of negotiations last month and moved into the Moscow Federal Building, and several county departments have now moved into their new confines and set up shop. The county extension office is the main department to make the move from the second floor of the courthouse to the third floor of the federal building. … The University of Idaho Arboretum is having a contest to name a newly cloned variety of its giant Shattuck sequoia tree. Paul Warnick, arboretum horticulturist, said the original tree was planted in the UI Shattuck Arboretum in 1916, along with two others of its kind.
1995 25 years ago today
Moscow will have to wait at least a year before the state reevaluates the need for a traffic signal at Styner Avenue and U.S. Highway 95. The signal was listed as the city council’s top traffic goal last year, but the state transportation department ruled that the light was not needed. The state did approve two lights on the highway, at D Street and Sweet Avenue, which will be installed this summer. … The Palouse Health Care Network is poised to take its largest step since incorporating last July as it begins to prepare an independent fee schedule for its members. Representatives from Tilling-hast Corp. of Chicago and Milliman & Robertson of Seattle will be in Moscow to negotiate for the actuarial contract to develop the schedule, said Gritman Medical Center Administrator Bob Colvin.