2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho announced that temporary power was restored to its Teaching and Learning Center and some classes have returned to the building. In an update sent to faculty, staff and students, UI said while some classrooms have been reopened, power outlets are still off line. The facility and the adjoined Idaho Student Union Building have been closed for more than a week after the failure of a water filtration backwash system caused flooding in the basement and damaged electric infrastructure. … Eli Kabasenche, of Pullman, took the lead in the final 100 meters and was forced to keep on churning to repeat as boys’ Class 2A champion in the Washington cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course. He won by less than a second, shaving more than 20 seconds off his winning time last year. He covered the 5,000 meters in a personal-record 15 minutes, 23.60 seconds.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman School District officials are considering asking voters to approve a bond of about $23 million to pay for the construction of a fourth elementary school in Pullman. District officials announced they may seek the bond when they ask voters to renew the district’s $5.3 million maintenance and operations levy. … Moscow anticipates it will begin its new curbside single-stream recycling program in January, a city staff member told the City Council’s Administrative Committee. The first week of the new year is considered “over optimistic” for the start of the recycling program, but mid-January appears more likely, said Tim Davis, Moscow’s sanitation operations manager.
2010 10 years ago today
Lincoln Middle School was one of about 3,000 schools nationwide to participate in Mix-It-Up Day. It’s a program of Teaching Tolerance, part of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Its website said its goal is to reduce prejudice, improve intergroup relations and support equitable school experiences for children. Students were assigned random seats during their lunch periods to encourage social interaction with new people. … UI faculty senators forfeited their push to include domestic partners in a pair of proposed benefits-related policy changes that had run into a presidential roadblock. One, dual career accommodation, is a new policy that would provide the spouses of UI employees with assistance in finding their own local employment, including at the university, if their skills fit a need there.