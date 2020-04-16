2019 One year ago today
A former Whitman County deputy and Washington State University graduate was killed on duty in Cowlitz County, where he moved to be closer to his family. Following a day-long manhunt, authorities identified and fatally shot the man who allegedly killed deputy Justin DeRosier … Genesee High School’s Kelsey Jensen committed to the Walla Walla Community College women’s basketball team this week. Jensen, a forward, finished her final prep campaign with a Genesee single-season record 84 blocked shots.
2015 Five years ago today
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare won’t recognize marriage licenses issued by Latah County, affecting six same-sex couples who married at the Latah County Courthouse on Oct. 10. Couples learned about the state’s refusal in February. During the ensuing four months spouses revised legal documents, insurance policies and made new agreements believing their unions would be fully recognized. … The 14-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Colfax saw 260 traffic accidents and seven fatalities — or an average of about one accident a week — during a five-year span. The data comes from a Washington State Patrol collision report.
2010 Ten years ago today
Moscow’s third annual Tea Party rally drew a crowd of more than 500 protesters, with few counter protesters. John Lafer, one of four speakers, said the Tea Party movement should wake citizens up to America’s nightmare. The party hopes to lower taxes and give states more power. … The University of Idaho and Washington State University are looking to open more slots for out-of-state and international students. The change will increase their revenue from nonstate sources to help balance their budgets when state funding is decreasing. The change also encourages cultural exchange, diversity and global awareness, UI officials said.