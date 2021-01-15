2020 One year ago today
Pullman and Moscow property owners who do not shovel their sidewalks may get an education on city code from police officers this winter. As the snow continues to pile up, code enforcement officers are reminding people to be responsible for clearing any sidewalk on his or her property. In Pullman, residents must remove the snow within eight daylight hours of the last snowfall. If their sidewalk is deemed a serious safety risk, police may require them to act sooner. Moscow police will contact the person if there is a complaint, and failure to keep a sidewalk safe could lead to a misdemeanor.
2016 Five years ago today
Palouse area students will have a brand-new place to wile away the school-free hours this year — and boost their STEM skills at the same time. Eureka! Palouse is a nonprofit tinkering and tutoring center in the old Frontier Communications Building on 509 S. Howard St. in Moscow, which has been brought to life during the past year by a group of individuals and corporate sponsors hoping to create a place for students to conduct STEM-type pursuits.
2011 10 years ago today
McDonald Elementary School Principal Cindy Bechinski said she’d be sad to see the school’s sixth graders leave in the fall of 2012. Moscow school officials are weighing the pros and cons of reconfiguring grades at the district’s seven schools, meaning sixth-graders and ninth-graders would move up to the junior high and high school levels. Superintendent Dale Kleinert told the Moscow School Board that district staff would begin studying the feasibility of such a move, and he made a preliminary recommendation in support of making the change in fall 2012.