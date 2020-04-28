2019 One year ago today
Members of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center executive committee and a handful of others commemorated the center’s full payment of a $200,000 debt by burning an unofficial promissory note in the depot’s parking lot on North Grand Avenue in Pullman. … Children with disabilities scaled climbing walls as part of the annual Courageous Kids Climbing event at the University of Idaho. The event is hosted by the UI Center on Disabilities and Human Development with assistance from the UI Outdoor Program and Campus Recreation.
2015 Five years ago today
As one of Pullman’s 14 preliminary goals for the next year the city plans to encourage the Washington State Department of Transportation to avoid abandoning the Pullman to Colfax and Pullman to Fallon railroad corridors. Because the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail is connected to the railways, if they are removed the trail could be turned over to nearby property owners rather than the state’s transportation department. … A fire that caused approximately $10,000 worth of damage to a home this week in Pullman is believed to have been caused by a spark left in sawdust on the front porch of the home undergoing remodeling. No one was injured.
2010 10 years ago today
More than 100 teachers, school employees, parents and state legislators gave the Moscow School Board a standing ovation this week after its members unanimously voted to opt out of a statewide declaration of financial emergency. No one spoke in favor of the declaration, which would give the board power to freeze or reduce district employee salaries to cut costs. … University of Idaho research support scientist Karl Umiker and student Shan Xu found two living specimens of the giant Palouse earthworm on Paradise Ridge in late March, putting the native worm that has taken on mythical proportions in the limelight once again.