2019 One year ago today
A breathtaking fire north of Moscow engulfed a large barn used as a commercial piano restoration business, Grand American Piano. The blaze on Foothill Road about three miles north of the city limits, swirled 50 feet into the night sky. Moscow fire officials have not yet identified a cause of the fire.
2015 Five years ago today
The Washington State University student police intern program has been turning out successful law enforcement candidates for nearly 20 years. Departments statewide call to recruit graduates, many of whom complete the state academy at the top of their classes, WSUPD officer Kelly Stewart said.
2010 10 years ago today
After several years of being split between Pullman and Spokane, WSU’s College of Pharmacy will move to Spokane in 2014. Currently, pharmacy students take their first two years of classes in Pullman, move to Spokane for their third year and study in Spokane or anywhere in Washington for their fourth year.