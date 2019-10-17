2018 One year ago today
The Pullman City Council declared a public transportation emergency Tuesday night to ensure there will be enough buses Friday and Saturday to accommodate the roughly 100,000 people expected to attend ESPN College GameDay’s first visit to Pullman and Washington State University. Transit Manager Wayne Thompson said the emergency declaration was made so Pullman Transit could provide charter service without advertising it to private charter providers. … Folded between two gently sloping hills on the southern edge of the University of Idaho campus, UI’s “new” arboretum has been a quiet gem at the heart of the school for almost 40 years with no official name — but some community members are seeking to change that. In recent months, efforts have been in motion to name the space after the arboretum’s first official director, Richard Naskali, but the proposed name change was met with some pushback from the Arboretum Board.
2014 Five years ago today
More than 300 people attended the 10th annual Palouse Basin Water Summit at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. “All water problems are local,” said Charles Fishman, author of “The Big Thirst: The Secret Life and Turbulent Future of Water” and the event’s keynote speaker. The idea is to figure out what the needs of the community are and find a way to fulfill them, he said. Conservation is one important way to carry this out. … The Pullman Fire Department welcomed a new member to its Fire Station No. 2 in celebratory fashion. It’s red, shiny and can pump 1,500 gallons of water a minute. In front of Pullman Fire Department staff and members of city government, Fire Chief Mike Heston introduced the new fire engine that will replace the department’s 1985 Grumman Firecat. The new engine cost $600,000, around $400,000 of which was paid for with a FEMA grant. The rest was paid for by the city and Washington State University.
2009 10 years ago today
The challenges of a ballooning population, the depletion of resources and a disinterest in higher education have warranted a new “space race” in America. That’s the message University of Idaho President Duane Nellis delivered to students, faculty, staff and community members during his official inauguration ceremony. Nellis said the current budgetary problems American colleges and universities are facing go back further than the most recent recession. … A protest outside the U.S. Bank branch on the Washington State University campus Friday did not happen as planned. Instead of a crowd, only one person showed up. WSU’s Young Republicans and College Conservatives were supposed to join the university’s newly established Youth for Western Civilization chapter in a protest against U.S. Bank for providing money to the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now.