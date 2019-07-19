2018 One year ago today
A semi-tractor trailer destroyed two homes Wednesday morning outside of Colfax when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off of the highway, troopers with the Washington State Patrol said. The incident occurred Wednesday just after 8 a.m., about one mile west of Colfax on State Route 26. … Every year, hundreds of cyclists train for the Trans Am Bike Race, a multi-state race covering about 4,300 miles and spanning 10 states. Jim Boland, 64, a member of the Moscow City Council, biked the course this year, though not as an official racer. Starting in Astoria, Ore., Boland biked to Yorktown, Va., in 30 days and eight hours.
2014 Five years ago today
The Moscow School District has received more than $2.6 million from lottery dividends since 1990, but it’s still not enough to make up for a lack of state funding. What most people don’t realize, Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said, is districts aren’t receiving huge amounts of money from the sale of lottery tickets. MSD received $131,563 at the end of fiscal year 2013, despite another year of record profits for Idaho Lottery. … With more than 200,000 acres in central Washington having burned in recent days, Palouse residents woke up to an eerie, red sun visible through a haze-covered sky Friday morning. University of Idaho geography professor John Abatzoglou said despite the haze, local air quality levels were good Friday morning. However, by the afternoon, conditions had escalated to moderate, or code yellow, he said.
2009 10 years ago today
The Whitman County Democrats announced they will not endorse a candidate for Washington’s 9th District top-two legislative primary. Party chairwoman Crystal Ainardi said the Whitman County Democrats seek to promote candidates with well-rounded stances. … Temperatures pushing into the 90s and a scattering of hungry mosquitoes didn’t do much to keep music lovers away from Moscow’s East City Park for the second night of Rendezvous in the Park. Festival-goers swayed to the music of local warmup acts Soulstice and the Holiday Friends, opening act Flowmotion and the night’s headliner, JJ Grey and Mofro.
1994 25 years ago today
Three November ballot issues, a six-year transportation improvement plan and an emergency services levy will be discussed at the Pullman City Council meeting. The ballot issues include a proposed six-year emergency medical services levy and advisory ballots for a proposed golf course and a proposed community center. … It may not be Greece, but Troy, Idaho, might make it on the Olympic map. Troy Old Timers’ Days continues to test human strength and accuracy in an aromatic way with the Buffalo Chip Flip. Gathered around a small barbecue with an Olympic “buffalo” flame burning merrily, a crowd of contestants and onlookers sang the traditional song “Home on the Range,” opening the Second Annual Northwest Buffalo Chip Flipping Contest.