2020 One year ago
More than 70 parents, students and community members gathered on either side of Pullman’s Grand Avenue on Monday to agitate for K-12 schools in the city to return to in-person instruction more quickly than planned. In a meeting, the Pullman School Board approved a plan to shift from an online format to a hybrid form of instruction, starting with kindergarten through first grade, on Jan. 4, with higher grade levels added every couple of weeks. Parent Angela Lenssen, who stood with demonstrators Monday afternoon, pointed out Whitman County Public Health supports a return to classes for elementary-age students. ... Pullman businessman Tom Handy was back on top and beginning to pull away in his back-and-forth battle with incumbent Dean Kinzer for Whitman County’s District 2 commissioner seat. However, with an estimated 2,500 mail-in ballots still to be counted, the race remains too close to call. Handy, the owner of Paradise Creek Brewery, led Kinzer by 63 votes, or 0.5 percent, after the initial election night count. Kinzer, who is seeking his third term as commissioner, edged ahead by four votes, or 0.02 percent, when more ballots were counted.
2016 Five years ago
The wheels were set in motion during the summer of 2008. That’s when Taylor McCoy, then a 9-year-old with limited experience as a competitive swimmer, watched the best in the world compete at the Olympic Games in Beijing and decided to dedicate her life to one day performing at that level. Since then McCoy has put in the necessary effort to reach that goal. The reward has been great. McCoy, in her senior year at Pullman High, has six individual Washington 2A state swimming championships to her name (three apiece in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke), along with an undefeated record in individual high school races, a span of about 60-plus contests, according to Pullman coach Ed Davis.
2011 10 years ago
Children in Pam Wimer’s third grade class at St. Mary’s School in Moscow enthusiastically ran to, then jumped on, a multicolored map of the 50 United States painted on the playground courtyard. The map didn’t list the names of the states, but the students had no trouble determining where they were standing or which directions they needed to walk and hop to go further north, south, east and west across the map. “We’ve never learned the states this early (in the school year),” said Wimer, who has taught at St. Mary’s School for 18 years. However, the students are participating in the school’s new “Smart Kids” curriculum developed with the help of Jennifer Beller, an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Counseling Psychology at Washington State University. Unlike most school curricula today, Smart Kids integrates physical activity with cognitive tasks, a philosophy that goes back thousands of years, Beller said.