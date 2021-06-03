2020 One year ago today
Idaho Gov. Brad Little said late last week he aims for all public K-12 schools in the state to reopen to live instruction by fall of 2020, and leaders in the Moscow School District appear to cautiously agree. Little made the statement while announcing the state is moving to phase 3 of his four-phase plan to reopen the state economy. Local districts would still have to meet criteria set forth by the State Board of Education this spring, but Little indicated the criteria may change before fall. … Since she was in junior high, Genesee High School senior Regan Zenner served as a player, student, team manager and teacher’s aide for Pete Crowley, the school’s varsity volleyball coach and business teacher. Of all her accomplishments on the court and in the classroom, including breaking the school’s career digs record in volleyball and attaining a perfect GPA, Crowley said the coolest thing Zenner ever did was score 100 percent on a financial literacy certification test he gives his economics class.
2016 Five years ago today
Sojourners’ Alliance needs $125,000 to “make ends meet,” Steve Bonnar, executive director, told members of the Moscow Fair and Affordable Housing Commission meeting. Sojourners’ Alliance is on the losing end of a recent shift in how federal funding is distributed to nonprofits that provide housing to low-income families and the homeless. The Department of Housing and Urban Development is now allocating funds for so-called rapid rehousing programs, instead of transitional housing programs like Sojourners’ Alliance. … An abundance of construction projects with uncertain funding in combination with multimillion dollar athletic department deficits has resulted in WSU operating in the red for the past two years, according to an internal memo from incoming president Kirk Schulz. Schulz addressed the campus community this week by email with his budget concerns and outlined steps he will take immediately to get them under control. WSU spokesman Rob Strenge said much of the university deficiency is because of the athletic department’s deficit.
2011 10 years ago today
For the second year in a row, Whitman County finance staff was able to send off the county’s complete financial documents to the state auditor’s office by deadline. The county submitted their 2010 financial statement. Whitman County has been struggling with state audits for years, and until the state reviewed their 2009 paperwork, the county hadn’t received a “passing grade” from the state’s office since 2003. In its review of the county’s 2009 finances, the state auditor’s office stated leaders need to continue work on their policies and reporting structure. … McDonald Elementary School fifth-grader Cooper Stephens was almost done tie-dying the first half of a white T-shirt when a classmate said something was askew. Stephens had inadvertently dyed the shirt orange and blue, the official colors of Boise State University. “I have to change it,” he said as a look of panic washed over his face. It was the third year in a row Arlene Falcon, owner of the Moscow store Tye Dye Everything, visited the school for an end-of-the-school-year wearable art lesson.