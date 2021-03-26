2020 One year ago today
The city of Genesee declared an emergency proclamation that allows the mayor, city council and city staff to have more flexibility to respond to COVID-19 situations as they arise, according to a letter from Mayor Steve Odenborg to Genesee residents. The proclamation allows the city to tap into federal and state funding in dealing with COVID-19 issues if necessary. Odenborg said City Hall, Genesee Senior Center and the Genesee Community Library are closed to the public. … Washington residents will see drastic change to daily lives with the governor’s new rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The coming days also will be a challenge for the police agencies tasked with enforcing those rules. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all Washington residents to stay home unless necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. Large gatherings have also been banned and nonessential businesses are ordered to close. Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins said this is the first time in his law enforcement career that he’s been faced with enforcing such restrictions.
2016 Five years ago today
Three people worked on the truck used to pick up material at the start of Moscow’s single-stream curbside recycling program. But after a couple of weeks, Latah Sanitation Inc. was able to return to relying on a two-person crew — despite the fact more and more people are recycling. Not only is the program working more efficiently, said Tim Davis, the city’s sanitation operations manager, the number of customers participating doubled during the first month of service and there are people seeking new recycling roll carts almost every day. … In spite of yearslong efforts to persuade transportation officials not to realign U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to Thorncreek Road over Paradise Ridge and through an untouched area of the Palouse Prairie, the federal Record of Decision was signed this week verifying the choice to do just that.
2011 10 years ago today
Just as shoots of wheat started to poke through the soggy soil this spring, farmers in the region noticed something was wrong. Instead of green leaves, their winter crops were orange. The unusual color is caused by stripe rust, a disease that can cause losses in wheat crops. “I’ve been here for 35 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Gordon Cockrum, crop protection manager for the McGregor Company. “We’re typically not able to identify (rust) this early in the year.” … Moscow High School baseball coach Evan Hecker stated this week that his team has only been able to play outside a handful of times all season, and surprisingly, the issue isn’t the infield, where dirt can quickly turn to mud. “We’re using our infield, but our outfield is under water — you can’t tarp the outfield,” Hecker said after Moscow lost both games of a doubleheader to Coeur d’Alene. “It was our second or third game, and the third time we were using an entire field.”