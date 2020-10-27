2019 One year ago today
Nathan Anglen crashed his paraglider and slammed into the Lewiston Hill. The force of impact left him with four broken vertebrae, a broken sternum, a fractured wrist and several broken ribs. But the nightmare was followed almost immediately by a dreamlike reality. “I work as a youth minister (at Bridge Bible Fellowship) in Moscow. It’s been so amazing to see the community rally around my wife and I and just help in every way conceivable,” he said. … A thin but steady stream of shoppers were in evidence at the Fall Vintage and Handcraft Fair, hosted annually in WSU’s Beasley Coliseum. While attendance was somewhat slower than the fair’s sister event, held each year in the spring, organizers say the Vintage and Craft fair was always imagined as a smaller, more intimate affair. Organizer Ginger Gallagher said the fall event, now nearing its 30th year, is an opportunity for locals to stock up homemade soaps, sauces and other crafts and to pick up holiday gifts with a little more of a personal touch than something that can be purchased in the store.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moose Lodge on North Main Street in Moscow was robbed for a second time this month, but this go around the alleged robber reportedly took the video surveillance. The same safe was robbed last week, when video surveillance showed a man wearing a paintball mask break into the building and open the safe, getting away with around $700. At that time, the alleged robber appeared to have known the lock combination. Duke said the combination and locks to the building were changed after the first break-in. … Debi Dockins was inducted into Idaho’s Smart Women Smart Money Hall of Fame during a conference at the University of Idaho Pitman Center. The conference was established by the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office to educate women about finances and showcase their involvement in business and their communities. Dockins lives just outside Potlatch but spends much of her time in Moscow as director of volunteer services at Gritman Medical Center and project director for Latah County Youth Advocacy Council.
2010 10 years ago today
Jennings Elementary School earned “School of Distinction” honors for placing within the top 5 percent in state testing for seventh grade. The school, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade, improved seventh grade state testing scores by 28 percent in the past two years. Principal Tom Arlt said he owes the success to the students and staff’s hard work, as well as the parents for their support. Jennings was one of 22 schools serving grades 6-8 in Washington to get an award, and one of 12 schools of any kind in eastern Washington to win. … The Inland Northwest chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association estimates 734 people in Whitman County have Alzheimer’s disease. There are 673 in Latah County, 1,196 in Nez Perce County and 666 in Asotin County. WSU received a grant from the Alzheimer’s Association of $320,000 for a study looking into mild cognitive impairment, a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The goals are to identify ways to keep people functioning independently for longer, decrease caregiver burden and increase social support networks for both patients and family.