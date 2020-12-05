2019 One year ago today
It has been almost one year since the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health combined, but the partnership has had limited direct impact on the two Moscow Good Samaritan Society locations. The mission and the daily operations of the two Good Samaritan Society locations in Moscow have remained the same over the last 11 months, said Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing with Moscow’s Good Samaritan Society. … Moscow High School’s extracurricular Encore Choir has been invited to join a cappella singers from around the world to sing at New York’s Carnegie Hall in the spring. For years, the MHS extracurricular choir was centered on jazz vocals, said Director Stephanie Sant, but she and the group decided to refocus on a cappella performances last spring.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow’s oldest and only winery, Camas Prairie Winery, won’t be in town come New Year’s Day. “We’ll be moving to Bovill,” said owner Jeremy Ritter. The Camas Prairie Winery was founded in 1983, moved to 110 S. Main St. in 1989 and has been there ever since. With their lease ending later this month, Ritter said, they had hoped to stay in Moscow, where they have relationships with many longtime clients and do much of their business. But foot traffic into the tasting room just wasn’t heavy enough to justify the cost of staying put, he said. … Raccoons, rabbits, porcupines, peacocks, bobcats, blue herons and many others find their way to Ryan Law’s place just off Highway 95 between Viola and Moscow. There they have a temporary home where Law, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, nurses them back to health. Law works for Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation of the Palouse, a nonprofit organization. While a typical summer will bring about 40 unhealthy animals to Law’s home, she said that number was nearly doubled this summer because Washington and Idaho wildfires displaced many animals.
2010 10 years ago today
After 19 years of teaching elementary school children, Ida Courier retired from the profession. But Courier has taken on a position based out of Potlatch Elementary with the Idaho Reads! VISTA program to be able to continue what she loves to do — educate children. The program aims to improve the reading skills of children in kindergarten through third grade by bringing in trained volunteers for personalized help, and it supports statewide efforts to combat poverty. …While a letter to Santa addressed to the North Pole might not ever make it to the arctic tundra through the United States Postal Service, it would be well received by a post office in North Pole, Alaska, or Santa Claus, Ind., according to Carol Lee Dockery, who also is seeing her share of letters to Santa in Santa, Idaho. The officer-in-charge for the post office in the tiny rural community in Benewah County, Dockery is taking the reins of responding as Santa Claus to letters from children that come through her office from predecessor Bill Rogers, who retired in 2008. Postal employees and citizens were first authorized by Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock in 1912 to reply in the Letters to Santa Program.