2018 One year ago today
When Moscow Fleet Supervisor Rick Benjamin was hired by the city as a mechanic, personal computers were in their infancy, George H. W. Bush was president and Johnny Carson just retired from late night television. Now, 26 years of repairs later, Benjamin is the definition of public service to his co-workers and is retiring from the city March 25. … The Palouse Conservation District hopes a recently received grant will help bring more steelhead back to a local creek. The conservation district, based in Pullman, was awarded about $42,000 from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office’s Salmon Recovery Board. That money will go toward a project to make a section of Steptoe Creek near Colton more habitable for steelhead.
2014 Five years ago today
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced she has included a provision in the 2015 federal spending bill that would save local entities nearly $2 million when it comes to funding the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s realignment and extension project. The bill says the federal government would provide nearly 92 percent of the funding for the $89 million project. … With just 18 days remaining on the lease for Zoe Underground, for the Washington State University campus coffee shop that fought against its building’s sale earlier this year, time is running out. So, on Dec. 1, Zoe manager and owner Mike Wagoner sent a proposal to WSU President Elson Floyd: Let Zoe stay one more semester, and the coffee shop will donate $10,000 to a student scholarship of his choosing.
2009 10 years ago today
The Latah County Commissioners said some county offices will move into the Moscow Federal Building starting Jan. 1 after nearly half a year of lease negotiations. This summer, the county was one signature away from leasing 2,000 square feet of office space on the third floor of the Moscow Federal Building at 220 E. Fifth St. However, questions over how security issues would affect public access to the building and other administrative issues caused several delays. … Kin Pong Lau is glad to finally be done with school. Lau came to Washington State University from Hong Kong six years ago. During that time, he only got to see his family twice. Lau said the quality of education he received at WSU was decent. He said he mainly came to study in the U.S. to learn about other cultures.
1994 25 years ago today
Watch out Ken, these Barbies are dressed to kill. The barbie clothing, two different outfits each for 20 dolls, are Gretchen Heuterman’s yearly contribution to the Pullman Child Welfare Christmas basket give away. She has been making the miniature outfits for eight years and has been sewing clothes for Pullman Child Welfare since 1965. … Moscow resident Robert Probasco just wants some peace and quiet in his South Howard Street home. The University of Idaho computer science professor said he’s tired of amplified music he says invades his home at least once a month, especially on weekends. He lives next to the East City Park and said it’s the various bands blasting music from the park’s stage that give him headaches.