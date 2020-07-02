2019 One year ago today
A 39-year-old Pullman man was sentenced to 11 years to life in prison in Whitman County Superior Court for first-degree child molestation and second-degree rape of a child. … Moscow City Council approved a professional services agreement for the new police station with Lombard/Conrad Architects of Boise for an amount not to exceed $479,000 — 8.6 percent of the total estimated construction cost of the project.
2015 Five years ago today
Crime in Moscow declined by nearly 10 percent in 2014, but outside Moscow, Latah County’s rates jumped 6.7 percent. … Moscow City councilors heard about a variety of proposals for the next longterm Draft Water Conservation Plan program. The most important reason for offering the city’s water customers more conservation choices is to reduce usage so the Grande Ronde and Wanapum aquifers aren’t pumped from as much.
2010 10 years ago today
About 160 Pullman High School alumni who graduated between 1931 and 1996 have signed up to participate in tonight’s banquet celebrating 100 years of graduating PHS classes. … At The Black Cypress, crew’s day jobs consist of serving guests, cooking and bussing tables. But once the weekend rolls around things change — they all become gardeners.