2021 One year ago

Known in recent decades for its haunted hospital tours, the old St.Ignatius Hospital has rested on a hill at the edge of Colfax for more than a century. Now sagging from neglect and buried under foliage and undergrowth, the building and adjoined structures were purchased by Colfax couple and small-town tycoons Austin and Laura Storm. The two have big ambitions for the space — if they can fix it up before it falls down. ... The Idaho Inn in Moscow will be converted into studio apartments and commercial space, said Robert Jacobs, regional manager for Fortify Holdings LLC, of Beaverton, Ore. Jacobs said Fortify Holdings purchased the three-story building this summer. The property is at 645 W. Pullman Road across the street from MOD Pizza. Shelley Bennett, commercial broker for Kiemle Hagood in Moscow, is working to secure commercial tenants for the building. She said she has prospects but no business has officially agreed to occupy the space.

2017 Five years ago

