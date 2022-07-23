Known in recent decades for its haunted hospital tours, the old St.Ignatius Hospital has rested on a hill at the edge of Colfax for more than a century. Now sagging from neglect and buried under foliage and undergrowth, the building and adjoined structures were purchased by Colfax couple and small-town tycoons Austin and Laura Storm. The two have big ambitions for the space — if they can fix it up before it falls down. ... The Idaho Inn in Moscow will be converted into studio apartments and commercial space, said Robert Jacobs, regional manager for Fortify Holdings LLC, of Beaverton, Ore. Jacobs said Fortify Holdings purchased the three-story building this summer. The property is at 645 W. Pullman Road across the street from MOD Pizza. Shelley Bennett, commercial broker for Kiemle Hagood in Moscow, is working to secure commercial tenants for the building. She said she has prospects but no business has officially agreed to occupy the space.
A wetlands area that was constructed south of Genesee a dozen years ago to compensate for lost wetlands from a U.S. Highway 95 expansion project now draws walkers to a path beside the marshy area. Shawn Smith, Idaho Transportation Department senior environmental planner, said crews started a road construction project in 2005 that eventually turned the former two-lane U.S. Highway 95 from the top of the Lewiston grade to Genesee into a four-lane divided highway that drivers enjoy today. ... Classic rock music flowed through the Latah County Fairgrounds Commercial Building as area residents hit the dance floor and enjoyed food to support the United Way of Moscow/Latah County and 19 social service agencies in the area. Zeke Ulrey displayed his dance moves with his girlfriend and their daughter at the event, which organizers named “United We Rock.” Lynn and Dave Weaver sat at a wooden picnic table outside the building, but the loud music could still easily be heard and enjoyed.
Brendan Walker, a neuroscience researcher at the Washington State University Department of Psychology, will receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. It is the highest honor the federal government awards scientists and engineers who recently have begun independent research careers. Walker was selected for his work in developing new therapies for alcohol addiction. The awards are intended to recognize and nurture early-career scientists and engineers who show exceptional potential for leadership at the frontiers of scientific knowledge. ... The Latah Trail Foundation plans to install a restroom along the trail just east of Moscow next month through grant funding and private donations. The prefabricated concrete structure, which will contain a single-vault toilet, had been part of the trail’s concept plan since it was first developed in 2003, said Nora Locken, foundation executive director. The restroom will be identical to two units already along the trail farther east near Joel and two miles outside of Troy.