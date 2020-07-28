2019 One year ago today
Alex Lewis, former Moscow High long- and triple-jumper, has been awarded an NCAA Post Graduate Scholarship worth $10,000, and plans to enroll this fall at Wake Forest law school in North Carolina. He is one of 126 recipients of the annual scholarship, from all levels of NCAA competition, and one of 14 track athletes. The scholarships recognize athletic and academic achievements, campus involvement, community service, volunteer activities and leadership. … Law enforcement arrested two 55-year-old Spokane men in Colfax for warrants and drug charges after one of the men allegedly led deputies on a foot pursuit near Thornton. A resident reported a disabled vehicle near U.S. Highway 195. Sheriff’s office K-9, Lilly, conducted a perimeter search of the vehicle and, after receiving a search warrant, deputies allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin and approximately 25 pounds of marijuana.
2015 Five years ago today
The Whitman County SWAT Team was called to the Quality Inn on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman to take a man into protective custody. The man was allegedly threatening others. Pullman Police Operations Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the man was “mentally unstable” and police were contacted by people who knew the man and were worried about his well-being. Tennant said those same individuals told police the man had a history with firearms. … Concern about cost still lingered as the Moscow City Council considered taking steps to fund improvements to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. A City Council advisory committee considered a resolution describing “restrictions and parameters” of its $2.5 million match for the runway realignment project. Moscow has already committed to provide the money in $500,000 installments over five fiscal years.
2010 10 years ago today
In 2009, Moscow Valley Transit offered nearly 13,500 more rides to local residents than it did in 2008. And it’s on target to surpass that number in 2010. Moscow’s free bus service had already racked up nearly 75,000 riders for its dial-a-ride service and its fixed route combined by the end of June — up 10,000 rides from the same time frame last year. Chad Pierce, Moscow Valley Transit’s interim director, said the trends relate in part to the ongoing recession. People can save on gasoline and the cost of servicing their vehicles when they use the bus system instead, he said. … A 12-year-old boy is charged with two counts of burglary after he reportedly cut the screens of two open windows to gain access to two Moscow homes. Among the items stolen were chewing tobacco, alcohol and personal lubricant, Assistant Chief of Police David Duke said. He said the boy also found car keys in one of the homes and used them to break into two vehicles.