2019 One year ago today
The city of Moscow has utilized almost all of a previous $4.3 million loan from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for water system improvements, and the city council decided another one is necessary to help fund the remainder of those upgrades. The council approved a 20-year, $4.3 million loan offer. The interest rate could be as low as 1.5 percent or as high as 2.25 percent — both considered to be favorable rates for the city.
2015 Five years ago today
A report detailing the economic impact to the Palouse of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport continues being assembled and could be ready for Moscow and Pullman city councilors to hear in early December, according to Jon Kimberling, one of the members of the airport board. The number of airports enplanements has increased almost 18 percent during the first nine months of 2015 compared to the first nine months of 2014, Kimberling also reported.
2010 10 years ago today
After nearly 40 years with the Moscow Police Department, Chief Dan Weaver is retiring from service. Weaver said he’d like to take time to travel with his wife and has appreciated working with Moscow’s city councils, mayors and public during his tenure as chief. City Supervisor Gary Riedner said Assistant Chief David Duke, who has been with the MPD since 1999, will take up the leadership position within the department.