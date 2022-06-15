2021 One year ago
The University of Idaho announced it will offer a new master’s degree program in cybersecurity through its College of Engineering starting this fall. The State Board of Education unanimously approved the move with little discussion. The UI began an undergraduate program in cybersecurity last year and, according to a press release from the university, enrollment in the program has grown “exponentially.” The school is currently on track to launch a doctorate program in the field as well. ... The Idaho State Board of Education formally approved the removal of entrance exams as an admissions requirement for higher education institutions in the state. TJ Bliss, the board’s chief academic officer, said the proposal was developed in collaboration with state universities and their presidents, and there are a number of reasons driving the move. Bliss said the majority of institutions in the country that compete with Idaho colleges and universities for student recruitment are no longer requiring entrance exams, putting Idaho schools at a disadvantage among their peers.
2017 Five years ago
With her perfect pigtails, wide friendly smile and soft spoken but sure and certain manner, there’s no question that — given the right cape — Ayda Bayly would make one sweet superhero. For the time being, the second-grader at Pullman’s Montessori School is making do with inventing them with the time-tested practice of creating art to imitate life. Eight-and-a-half-year-old Ayda recently took first place in a multi-county PBS Kids Writer’s Competition for students from kindergarten through third grade, with a little help from her math and writing superpowers. ... Everett L. Martin will be inducted into the National Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association Hall of Fame during the group’s regional meeting in Twin Falls. The Hall of Fame honors people who made significant contributions to the collecting, preservation and exhibition of antique tractors, engines and equipment. Martin is a past president of EDGE&TA Branch 54, Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club Inc.
2012 10 years ago
Nearly 200 teenagers from across the state spent the morning planting trees, clearing downed branches and performing creek restoration work in two locations on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The service opportunities were just two of multiple activities the students have participated in this week as part of the 86th annual Idaho 4-H Teen Conference, “Way Out West,” which exposes high school students to college life while they complete educational workshops and engage in social and recreational activities with their peers. ... The corner of Jackson and Sixth streets in Moscow was transformed into a miniature skate park as part of the 6 Cents Skateboarding “Against the Grain” event that coincided with this year’s Artwalk. Rachel Eastman, who formed the nonprofit group last year to support her 12-year-old skateboarder son, Daniel, said she planned the event in an effort to grow Moscow’s skateboarding community. Through 6 Cent, she and her husband have worked to recruit a team of local youth who travel to skateboard competitions throughout the Northwest, and Eastman also helps the boarders pay for equipment when needed.