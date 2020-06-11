2019 One year ago today
The Idaho Community Foundation awarded Kendrick Junior-Senior High School $19,100 from its Idaho Future Fund to provide equipment and materials for adult classes on 3D printing, school 3D projects, an observation beehive for KHS science class and fundraising projects. … Two women, Elisabeth Berlinger and Cindy Magnuson, are hosting a tour of private gardens in Moscow to benefit Sojourner’s Alliance.
2015 Five years ago today
A summer celebration is scheduled at Idler’s Rest off the north end of Mountain View Road near Moscow. There will be guided nature walks, kids activities, scavenger hunts, a yoga-in-nature class offered by Nourish Yoga and a birthday cake celebrating Palouse Land Trust’s 20 years of conservation. … Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown will host their annual fundraising tea at the Barn. This year’s theme is “Return to Downton Abbey.”
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News took first place in the general excellence category for newspapers under 10,000 circulation at the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press Association’s annual news contest. … The Idaho High School Activities Association voted unanimously to reduce the number of games or matches for eight of the 11 sanctioned high school sports in the state.