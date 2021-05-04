2020 One year ago today
In normal times, thousands of people would have flooded downtown Moscow to celebrate the first Moscow Farmers Market of the season. These are not normal times. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city pushed back the first farmers market to June 6, which resulted in a relatively quiet morning in Moscow. Still, for many business owners, simply having an open front door was reason enough for celebration. Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little allowed the statewide stay-at-home order to expire, meaning most Idaho businesses were able to reopen their doors this weekend for the first time in more than a month. … The Troy High boys’ track program has been quietly waiting for this season for two or three years, knowing the numbers would be in their favor and hoping that luck would be too. Alas, 2020 was their unluckiest season of all. So the eight seniors will now go their separate ways, wondering when such a small school (enrollment: about 135) will again see such a sizable and capable senior class.
2016 Five years ago today
Two sheriff’s candidates from the Democrat Party, Barry Johnson and Nathan Reetz, are facing off during the primary for the opportunity to represent the Democrats on the November ballot and to replace longtime Sheriff Wayne Rausch in the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The winner this month will face one of three Republicans, Brian Strampher, Dan Foreman or Richie Skiles, in November.
2011 10 years ago today
Agriculture and chemistry students at Troy Junior-Senior High School are getting a jump start at involvement in one of America’s fastest growing alternative energy industries. Teachers Bill McFall and Steve Braun developed a cross-curricular plan for high school students to learn about and process their own biodiesel on school property. … Nebraska isn’t exactly a top spring break destination, but a dozen UI students gained valuable experience there in March on a service-learning trip they said they’ll likely never forget. The students, members of the UI’s Student Association of Fire Ecology, were invited to participate in prescribed burns in Bassett, Neb., and in the state’s Niobrara River Valley.