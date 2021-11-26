2020 One year ago
A car crash almost claimed her life and the COVID-19 pandemic threatened her business. The last year has not been short of challenges for Moscow Alehouse owner Wendy Smiley-Johnson, but she said the tough times have made her thankful for the little and big things in life. “I don’t take anything for granted,” she said. Smiley-Johnson, 53, of Troy, was ejected from her 2019 Jeep Renegade during a rollover crash on Dec. 21 one mile east of Troy on State Highway 8. “Most people honestly don’t even survive, let alone make the recovery that I have,” Smiley-Johnson said. ... A collaborative effort filled up Whitman County food pantries with food and 75 free meals were distributed to Washington State University students who are staying in Pullman during Thanksgiving break. The combination of Washington State University staff, the Council on Aging and Human Services, the Rosauers in Colfax and a Whitman County grant helped provide Thanksgiving meals to families and individuals.
2016 Five years ago
The Palouse Mall put a whole new meaning to Black Friday, as many of the stores sat in the dark in the early morning hours and those that did open lacked the expected lines of shoppers looking for bargains. “This is the slowest Black Friday I’ve ever seen,” Pullman resident Kathleen Hagen said. “It’s dead.” Hagen said she showed up at 5 a.m. and the only line she saw was at JoAnn Fabrics. “It was full last year,” she said. “I thought it’d be busier than usual with the (Apple Cup) happening.” Management at Old Navy, Bed Bath and Beyond, Staples, Ross, Petco, Hickory Farms and Verizon said no one was lined up waiting for sales when the majority of the stores opened at 6 a.m. ... With the Pac-12 North division title on the line and both teams ranked in the top 25 in the country, this year’s meeting between Washington State University and the University of Washington appeared to be one of the more anticipated Apple Cup games in recent memory. While an exciting game appeared to be on tap, the Huskies unleashed 28 first quarter points and cruised to a 45-17 victory over the Cougars, leaving plenty of WSU fans disappointed.
2011 10 years ago
Nearly two years after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake devastated the area near Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, less than half of the $4.6 billion in pledged international aid has been distributed, The Associated Press reported this week. In the meantime, some UI professors, students and alumni are taking matters into their own hands. UI professors Anthony Davis and Gary Machlis got the ball rolling in October 2010 with a series of three Haiti-related seminars they hosted on campus. The seminars featured discussions about the state of science and science education in Haiti and collaborative research that can help advance those fields. Now, more than a year later, Davis said progress has been slow. “But slow is good,” he added. “We’re not trying to rush things.” He, Guy Knudsen and Bill Smith are teaching a one-credit course next semester titled “Perspectives on Haiti.”