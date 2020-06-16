2019 One year ago today
A new building is being constructed for MOD Pizza on a lot on Pullman Road in Moscow where a Jack in the Box restaurant was dismantled. … Students of Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow will be greeted with an entirely new school building when they return in the fall. Situated on the northern edge of the Moscow city limits, the new building cost about $2.5 million to construct.
2015 Five years ago today
Despite an overwhelming percentage of low-income households in Washington facing civil legal problems, very few actually seek legal aid, according to a study by the Washington State University Social and Economic Sciences Research Center. More than 70 percent of low-income households in Washington had a civil legal problem within the past year, but 75 percent of those people did not seek or obtain legal aid. … BookPeople of Moscow will welcome local musician Simba Tirima of Simba and the Exceptional Africans as the first guest reader for BookPeople’s new storytime series, PJ Storytime.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho drama professor David Lee-Painter has been elected national vice chairman for the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. A 15-year veteran of university and college level theater production and education, Lee-Painter said he is honored to be elected to the position. … The Idaho State Board of Education, which is meeting today in Idaho Falls, is expected to sign a five-year contract with Idaho football coach Robb Akey. He has been in contract talks for most of the year, and while he seemed confident things would go smoothly, it’s been a long wait.