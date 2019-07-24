2018 One year ago today
The city of Pullman and the Pullman Police Department have agreed to pay $75,000 to a Spokane resident who was arrested using an invalid search warrant in late July 2015. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said the parties are still negotiating the plaintiff’s attorney fees, which could increase the total settlement. … The proposed temporary portable bicycle and pedestrian bridge on Third Street is likely to be a more expensive than what was approved. Moscow Public Works Director Les MacDonald told the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee on Monday initial indications suggest the cost of the bridge will be more than $50,000 and would be completed anywhere from mid-January to sometime in the spring.
2014 Five years ago today
Months of negotiations were settled as the Moscow School District and Moscow Education Association agreed on a 1.75 percent teacher salary increase for the 2014-15 school year. What initially started as a 2.65 percent difference between the two sides slowly narrowed, as the MEA dropped its original proposal of 4 percent and the district increased its proposal from 1.35 percent. … WSU was alleged Seattle Pacific shooter Aaron Ybarra’s primary target, according to his redacted journal, released by a King County judge. The journal, a nondescript spiral bound notebook, contains a little more than seven pages of writing, but it reveals the plans — and some of the reasoning — behind Ybarra’s alleged actions.
2009 10 years ago today
Latah County is one signature away from securing 2,000 square feet of office space in the Moscow Federal Building. County Commissioner Jennifer Barrett said the county was able to agree to terms with the General Services Administration to move all or part of several departments into the space located on the third floor of the federal building at 220 E. Fifth St. ... Silas Parks’ court-appointed defense attorney has filed paperwork in Latah County District Court requesting that a judge be appointed to the case to deal with requests for state funding. Parks was charged July 1 with the premeditated capital murder of his wife, Sarah, and her unborn daughter.
1994 25 years ago today
Cougar Plaza will face the music. Council members will consider whether to spend $62,000 in tax money to pay for construction of the project. Bids for turning the corner of Grand Avenue, where it intersects with Davis Way, into a tribute to Washington State University have come in higher than expected, and public donations of $180,000 have left the project the $62,000 short. … The search for a new, city-owned animal shelter may be nearing an end. At the Animal Shelter Steering Committee’s recommendation, the city has offered approximately $85,000 for a building on Nursery Street. The property owner countered the offer, and the city has yet to make a final decision regarding the purchase, said Gib Myers, city community development specialist.