2020 One year ago today
The 12th annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive began and officials said this year might be the most important one to donate because of the financial hardships the coronavirus pandemic has caused parents of some students. Stuff the Bus — a collaboration of the Kiwanis Clubs of Pullman and Moscow and Pullman, Colfax, Colton and Moscow school districts — helps get backpacks, notebooks and other school supplies to eligible students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. Students receive the supplies through their schools. … In the face of a continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, Garfield and Palouse schools voted unanimously to begin the fall semester online. The 10-person joint board that oversees the two districts approved the plan on the recommendation of Palouse Superintendent Calvin Johnson, Garfield Superintendent Zane Wells and the Whitman County Department of Health.
2016 Five years ago today
Tabitha Simmons, a longtime leader of Moscow’s LGBT community, summed up the Pride Parade festival perfectly. “It hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows,” Simmons said of being a lesbian in Moscow, “but today it really is.” Clear skies and dozens of rainbow flags marked the big march from downtown Moscow to East City Park, where people celebrated their pride with music and dancing. The event didn’t just feature members of the LGBT community — the Trinity Lutheran Church had a booth at the park, and the Unitarian Church also participated in the march. … The sights and sounds around the WSU campus quickly gave away the secret — it was the first move-in day for the dormitories. “There’s a lot of emotions — nervous, happy — everyone’s excited to be here,” said Kate Gannon, WSU’s assistant director for residence life. A massive increase in cars and students marked the unofficial start to the fall. WSU estimated just under 1,000 women were arriving for sororities, and about 400 men were coming for the fraternities. In total, Gannon expected 52 percent of students living in the dorms, or more than 2,000 students, to arrive.
2011 10 years ago today
Kjell Schioberg said he competes in most area foot races, but especially appreciated the United Way of Moscow/Latah County’s Dash for Cash, which benefits multiple local social and educational organizations. Schioberg, 33, won the second annual Dash for Cash 5-kilometer race in Moscow. He looped around the Northwest River Supply warehouse, headed east on the Latah Trail to Lenville Road, turned around and made it back for a second loop around NRS in 18 minutes, 44 seconds. … Washington State University student Jordan Santos kneeled down in Moscow’s Friendship Square and wrote a message on the pavement with a piece of chalk: “The mind of a child is where the revolution begins.” The Long Beach, Calif., native said the quote is from a song by the rapper Immortal Technique, who writes and sings about social issues. It was Santos’ first time attending Palouse Pride, an annual celebration of diversity and gay rights in Moscow.