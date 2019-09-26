2018 One year ago today
University of Idaho enrollment dipped this year for the first time in years, President Chuck Staben said in his State of the University address. While these numbers have negative implications on the university’s ability to fulfill its mission of educating a growing student population in Idaho, he said it will also have a direct effect on the budget. … Max the cement mixer, a play structure at Military Hill Park, is the most recent victim of vandalism at Pullman parks. Parks Superintendent Alan Davis said obscene images were recently carved into the play structure, and the parks and recreation department had to remove it from the playground for repairs. While Max was returned to Military Hill Park, Davis said the repairs will run the city about $380.
2014 Five years ago today
Thousands of visitors traveled to Pullman last weekend to see the Washington State football game against Oregon. According to at least two witnesses, though, what they saw after the game was even more exciting. It may have been visitors from another world. According to reports sent last week to the National UFO Reporting Center based in Davenport, Wash., several people saw strange lights and objects in the sky following the game. … Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter was at the University of Idaho campus to tout Idaho’s state-sponsored college savings program, IDeal. Otter spoke at a news conference held at the university and was joined by UI President Chuck Staben, Idaho first lady Lori Otter and Idaho Treasurer Ron Crane.
2009 10 years ago today
The Moscow Police Department has successfully moved into its new Idaho Commons home at the University of Idaho, but that doesn’t mean it’s there to stay. That’s because UI is finalizing plans to call for bids on its campus security contract, which has traditionally gone to Moscow police. … The Iraq war, Michael Jackson, the American porn industry, pop culture and commercialism were a few of the topics discussed in rooms around WSU’s campus. Chris Hedges led these discussions as a guest of the Thomas S. Foley Institute. Throughout the discussions, Hedges stirred up images of sick and dying children in Iraq, the hungry and unemployed in the United States and bruised, doped-up porn stars — all of which he witnessed first hand.
1994 25 years ago today
A WSU student pleaded guilty this morning to federal charges of threatening a Moscow doctor for performing abortions. The journalism student is charged with violating a federal law by sending a threatening letter to the Moscow doctor last October. … The Environmental Protection Agency should protect Latah County’s drinking water before Waste Management is able to build its Adams County mega landfill, Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus said in a letter to the federal agency earlier this week. Andrus wrote EPA earlier this year, saying he was concerned about delays in reviewing the petition to protect the Eastern Columbia Plateau Aquifer System with sole source designation.