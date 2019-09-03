2018 One year ago today
With the final days of the camping season on the horizon, the recent reopening of the Little Boulder Campground, located about 30 miles east of Moscow, saw a modest influx of campers for the Labor Day weekend. Camp Host Doug Jacobs said the park had been closed from mid-July through Aug. 27, and the holiday weekend was a little more sparse than he expected. … Much of the Washington State University campus was quiet early Saturday afternoon, with the exception of a large gathering of students and community members in the school’s Compton Union Building, where they watched their beloved Cougars open the 2018 football season on the road at the University of Wyoming with a 41-19 win.
2014 Five years ago today
In Pullman, between Aug. 22 and Sept. 2, there were a total of 52 noise complaints, not including animal noise complaints. Of those 52, only three received infractions, while the remainder were given warnings to quiet down. Down the road in Moscow, during the same time period, Moscow Police Chief David Duke said 38 total noise complaints were reported. No citations were given out for the complaints. … After a two-week delay to the start of the school year, Moscow schools plan to open their doors to students come Monday morning. Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said despite rumors, the start of the school year, originally scheduled for Aug. 26, will not be delayed any further.
2009 10 years ago today
Washington State Department of Ecology water quality experts are narrowing down the cause of high levels of contamination found in the river flowing through Colfax. Water Quality Specialist Elaine Snouwaert said Ecology detected extremely high levels of fecal coliform in the South Fork of the Palouse River and its tributaries in August. … A local land developer is appealing the Latah County commissioners’ denial of a request for an agricultural tax exemption on property originally intended to be sold as a subdivision. The commissioners ruled in July that the land on the northern edge of the Moscow city limits is zoned by the city as residential, and city code does not allow for agricultural uses in a residential zone without a conditional use permit.
1994 25 years ago today
A state auditor’s report found that Whitman County Juvenile Court Director Jack Lien used county resources and facilities for his own gain. The auditor’s report confirmed county prosecutor Ron Shirley’s findings that Lien was “double-dipping” when he privately charged divorcing parents for investigating their custody dispute. … Scattered throughout Latah County is a growing, and surprising problem — homeless people living in tents, cars and cramped campers in parks and on seldom-traveled rural roads. Mike Linderman, a volunteer at the Troy Food Bank and president of the board of the Whitepine Food Bank in Deary, has counted 62 families living homeless in Latah County in the last few months.