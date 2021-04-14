2020 One year ago today
Following the cue of a few other universities in recent weeks, Washington State announced that its two highest-paid coaches, its president and its athletic director will undergo voluntary 5-percent salary reductions in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Football coach Nick Rolovich, men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith and athletic director Pat Chun have decided to match the temporary salary cut that president Kirk Schulz told staff last week he had imposed on himself, Chun said in a teleconference. … During a special meeting of the Idaho State Board of Education, Executive Director Matt Freeman said Idaho’s eight public higher education institutions will receive more than $36 million from the recently approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARES Act. Just more than $18 million of those funds will go directly to students for expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care expenses following the disruption of campus operations.
2016 Five years ago today
Moscow city officials and guests gathered outside City Hall to watch a groundbreaking ceremony for an eventual and highly visible example of wisescaping — landscaping that requires minimal watering. It was damp enough outside for city staff to bring out canopy shelters to keep rain off of the guests while they enjoyed coffee and doughnuts, but the new landscaping will be in place by the time summer arrives, when precipitation is minimal or even nonexistent. … The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is preparing for construction this summer on the realignment of its main runway and is inching closer to its high-end local match goal of $9.6 million with two recent pledges from Whitman County and the Port of Whitman County. Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said the county has pledged $250,000 from its .09 economic development fund, made up of state sales tax, and the Port of Whitman chose to match the county’s contribution.
2011 10 years ago today
Latah County Commissioners have agreed to commit to a long-term lease of property at the county fairgrounds for an expanded ice skating rink in Moscow. The Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion, an 85-foot-wide, 200-foot-long standard-sized ice rink, would be at the same location as the Palouse Ice Rink, said Andrew Grant, county parks and recreation director. “The only thing that would change would be the size,” he said. A permanent, steel-frame building would cut down on area residents’ main concern of noise created by rink activities, and it would be a positive asset for the fairgrounds during fair time, and year round, Grant said. … The Pullman School Board will vote whether to spend $2,271 — $1 per student — fighting the state’s appeal of a court decision that the state isn’t adequately funding basic education. The board may join and support the Network for Excellence in Washington Schools, which in 2009 sued and won in lower courts, as the network fights the state attorney general’s appeal before the state Supreme Court. Other districts’ contributions average $1.95 per student.