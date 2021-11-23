2020 One year ago
Food insecurity can become increasingly difficult for families in need during the winter months, so one Moscow restaurant owner is stepping up to support that community. Nara Woodland, owner of Bloom, a Moscow breakfast and lunch staple, recently launched “Healthy Home: Feed a Family” to put food on the tables of local families. Woodland said the campaign is designed to build upon other philanthropic efforts and raise awareness about food insecurity. The campaign was kickstarted at the beginning of November through collaboration with public and charter schools of Moscow. Bloom prepares, then delivers the meals to schools each week, where counselors and principals connect them with families in need. … The Lewiston girls’ basketball team checked several “firsts” off the proverbial list after beating Moscow 63-45 in the season opener for both schools. Among them, the first appearance at its brand-spanking-new high school, the first game without fans in the stands and the first win of the season for the Bengals and first year coach Karlee Wilson. That’s a lot of firsts. Although fans weren’t allowed because of coronavirus protocols, it was anything but silent in the Lewiston gym.
2016 Five years ago
A program that teamed up three universities and three agricultural commissions in 1984 has recently experienced its fourth great success with a newly bred potato that seems to be superior in numerous ways to the old gold standard. The Northwest Potato Variety Development Program — which includes researchers from Washington State University, the University of Idaho, Oregon State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service — has introduced about 45 varieties since its inception, including four since 2000 that have rocketed to stardom — or its closest equivalent in the potato world — as McDonald’s french fries. ... Joshua McQueen, executive chef of Vandals Dining, and a few members of his staff spent a day peeling about 300 pounds of potatoes, preparing 150 pounds of green beans, 30 turkeys, 14 hams and an array of sides for those unable to make it home for the Thanksgiving holiday. McQueen and his 10 or so co-workers put in about 100 total hours of work to make the University of Idaho’s third annual Free Thanksgiving celebration at the Bob’s Place kitchen inside the Wallace Residence Center possible.
2011 10 years ago
University of Idaho students in partnership with Nations Upward Bound, the UI Athletic Department and UI College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences collected 725 pounds of food and 442 personal items and delivered it to Sojourners’ Alliance food bank in Troy. Freshmen in Matthew Sowder’s race and ethnicity class collected donations in front of Safeway and Rosauers prior to each UI home football game Oct. 1-Nov. 19. The students handed out lists of requested high-protein foods and other items to people entering the stores.