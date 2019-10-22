2018 One year ago today
University of Idaho legend and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Kramer was welcomed back to Moscow with cheers as he and family members cruised in the bed of a white Dodge Ram truck down Main Street as part of the 110th annual UI Homecoming Parade. Kramer, 82, of Boise, served as the parade’s grand marshal. He said he made a tremendous amount of friends, including teammates and Sigma Nu fraternity brothers, at UI that have lasted a lifetime. … Fresh off a critical win over University of Oregon Ducks, Washington State University fans took the celebration from Martin Stadium to the surrounding College Hill streets, where no couch — or any piece of furniture, for that matter — was safe. The Pullman Police Department responded to six fires between about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:45 a.m. Sunday, and Pullman firefighters were called into assist with five of them, according to the PPD daily activity log.
2014 Five years ago today
Whitman County sheriff and assessor candidates met to discuss qualifications and address rumors at a forum sponsored by the Pullman League of Women Voters. Assessor candidates Joe Reynolds, 65, the current county assessor, and Jim Hawkes, 59, his chief appraiser, spent the majority of their time addressing rumors Reynolds would be stepping down from the position, even if elected. Hawkes said he had been told by a high-ranking Republican official that Reynolds was planning to step down soon after election, but if that is not true, he said he could live with Reynolds in the position for another four years. … While the flu is commonly associated with cold weather, recent cases in Whitman County are showing influenza may be hitting the area earlier this year. Troy Henderson, director of the Whitman County Public Health, said the department received 10 confirmed lab cases of the flu in the past week.
2009 10 years ago today
After weekly meetings to update the College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan, the Pullman Planning Commission met with community members at a public hearing to receive input for the draft. Mike Miller, a 25-year College Hill resident, said city officials could only deal with the problems if they focused on what he believed to be the source; student residents on the hill. Miller said the city should work with developers to create more affordable student housing off of the hill. … To improve safety, more lights will be placed on the Washington State University campus next year. Turea Erwin, director of the Women’s Resource Center, will chair a committee that will work on a campus lighting initiative. She said the committee will look at areas that might need more blue emergency lights and regular lights. The committee also will analyze several areas on campus to see if it’s feasible to relocate lights.