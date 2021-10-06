2020 One year ago today
The Port of Whitman County is exploring the possibility of transforming a decommissioned steam plant on the edge of the Washington State University into a business technology center. Port Executive Director Joe Poire said the former coal fire steam plant, which was decommissioned more than a decade ago, could serve as a place where WSU professors and graduate students could remain close to campus while they incubate businesses based on their intellectual property. The port is now looking into how to rehabilitate the building and clean up any environmental risks at the site. ... At peak traffic hours, eastbound vehicles back up on the west side of the intersection of State Highway 8 and U.S. Highway 95, also known as the south couplet. Steve Vachon, a property owner on the southeast corner of the south couplet, will help alleviate the traffic congestion by dedicating right-of-way so a second eastbound lane to the State Highway 8 leg of the intersection can be installed. The Moscow City Council accepted the right-of-way dedication at the council meeting.
2016 Five years ago today
The audience at the 12th annual Palouse Basin Water Summit on groundwater was told that in 2015, 2.52 billion gallons of water were pumped from the depths of the Palouse — a 3 percent increase in pumping since 2014. That’s about 115 gallons per day per person, or the equivalent to leaving 435 garden hoses on for every minute of the entire year. The Grand Ronde Aquifer, which with the Wanapum Aquifer helps make up the Palouse Basin, supplies water to more than 60,000 residents on the Palouse and has been declining. ... Enrollment is once again down at the University of Idaho, but university officials aren’t entirely ready to tell the public the extent of the decrease. During his annual State of the University address Wednesday, UI President Chuck Staben said the numbers indicating how much of a hit total enrollment has taken in the 2016-17 academic year are still unavailable, but he was able to say the number of first-year freshmen at the UI increased by 4.5 percent, while transfer student numbers are up 4.4 percent.
2011 10 years ago today
As Occupy Wall Street protesters entered their 18th day calling for equality and government reform in New York City’s financial district, 2,700 miles away Moscow residents joined in solidarity among other nationwide protests. Moscow resident Mel Leviton spearheaded an Occupy Moscow rally through Facebook that ran noon to 7 p.m. in Friendship Square. “We got tired of waiting for someone else to do it,” she said, adding the move fell in line with multiple rallies held at the same time across the state and nationally. ... Cathlin Sentz of Moscow is using her position in the international video gaming community to help raise money for health care for children in northern Idaho and across North America. Sentz, 29, is a network administrator for the Norway-based HAVA Media’s series of websites and spends much of her time as community manager for N4G, a popular video game news website whose initials stand for “News for Gamers.” She’s leading a 24-hour gaming marathon that aims to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.