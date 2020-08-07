2019 One year ago today
Terry Gawlik, an athletic administrator at the University of Wisconsin, was hired as the University of Idaho’s athletic director in a unanimous vote by the State Board of Education this afternoon. Gawlik comes to UI after serving as Wisconsin’s senior associate athletic director for sports administration and senior women’s administrator. She will be the first woman to serve as athletic director at Idaho. … Whitman County commissioners took the first step to provide funding for affordable housing in the county without raising taxes, thanks to a bill approved this year by the Washington Legislature. Commissioners Michael Largent and Dean Kinzer passed a resolution declaring the county’s intent to authorize a sales and use tax for affordable and supportive housing. The tax would be credited against state sales taxes collected in Whitman County, so it would not result in higher sales and use taxes in the county.
2015 Five years ago today
An empty commercial building on North Main Street in Moscow was demolished last week near Rosauers grocery store and close to where two new commercial structures are planned. The building had stood north of the supermarket and housed a pet-related business. It was unoccupied for a few years. New asphalt and landscaping are upcoming. … Two Latah County teens were arrested Thursday morning for investigation of their role in a rash of vandalism that left numerous windows shattered across Moscow. The total cost of the damage is still under investigation but preliminary estimates put the total at $26,150, Moscow Police Chief David Duke said.
2010 10 years ago today
With $7 million in new manufacturing equipment set to arrive in eight semi trucks and 92 available jobs just this week, it’s clear Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman is growing. President Edmund O. Schweitzer said the business, a manufacturer of protection, monitoring and automation devices for electric power systems, is readying itself to decide how to make space available. Schweitzer said it’s likely the company will choose to grow right here on the Palouse. … After 80 years, Troy High School baseball players will finally be able to slide into home plate and dive for fly balls without the fear of unsightly road rash. That’s because six years of planning, grant writing and construction has finally yielded a ball field that Shelley Bull and Brenda Griffin, chairwomen and grant writers for the Troy Baseball Committee, said will replace what players have been practicing on for years — blacktop.