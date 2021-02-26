2020 One year ago today
In a letter delivered to University of Idaho President Scott Green, the UI’s faculty union indicated it opposes proposals to outsource management of in-house facilities services, an option university leaders contend could help save money and address a budgetary shortfall expected to balloon to $22 million by 2022. Facilities services is staffed with UI employees who manage custodial, grounds and maintenance operations. … Significant deployment of 5G networks — fifth generation wireless technology for cellular networks — started last year across the country and telecommunication companies will soon launch the technology on the Palouse. The 5G expansion will have implications at every level of government, and full deployment could happen in the next five years, UI law professor Richard Seamon said.
2016 Five years ago today
Retirement, for Jack Robinette, is not synonymous with relaxation, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. The 89-year-old retired from his teaching position at Washington State University’s veterinary school — where he taught and performed surgery — in 1988, and then he “got really busy,” he said. Robinette participates in two bowling Pullman leagues, builds and restores furniture in his basement wood shop, assists at the Alpine Animal Hospital on occasion, studies genealogy, writes and still finds time for a skiing weekend or two with his wife, Linda, at the Sun Valley Ski Resort. … Idaho quarterbacks coach Bryce Erickson has accepted a head coaching position at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. Erickson is the son of former Vandal football head coach Dennis Erickson.
2011 10 years ago today
Hundreds of young jazz enthusiasts stood in a serpentine line waiting to glean singing tips from four vocalists old enough to be their grandparents — members of Manhattan Transfer. Tim Houser, founder of the New York-based group, said as the overflow throng filled the University of Idaho Student Union Building ballroom. The quartet conducted a question-answer workshop (during which they sang one song) as part of the annual UI Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. … Winemaking started out as a hobby for Jeremy Ritter three years ago, a pastime picked up from a neighbor when he lived in Colorado. After lots of reading and searching the web for help, Ritter said his wines began to turn out tastier than his neighbor’s. His hobby has been culminating into a business, as Ritter and his wife, Heidi, have taken ownership of Moscow’s Camas Prairie Winery.