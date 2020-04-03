2019 One year ago today
A new bank is coming to Moscow, as excavators tear down the old Quad Cities Nissan building on West Third Street. A new Idaho Central Credit Union building will be built at the site. … The Idaho Senate has approved a Medicaid bill that requires Medicaid recipients work 20 hours a week, or else pay co-pays. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said the decision didn’t respect the will of the voters and invited another lawsuit.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman police will join more than 100 other law enforcement agencies in Washington in cracking down on distracted drivers through April 15 as part of the National Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign. … Gov. Jay Inslee visited Pullman on Thursday to flip a switch to connect Avista’s Energy Storage Project at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to the electrical grid. The project provides renewable energy.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington State University’s theater program will disband in 2011 to save the university $350,000 a year. … Health care reform could support local university students by allowing them to stay on their parents’ insurance until they turn 26. The change will be enacted in two months.