2018 One year ago today
Voters approved an increase to the Moscow School District’s indefinite supplemental levy. With all but one precinct tabulated, the levy received nearly 70 percent approval. The measure raises the district’s long-term levy by $1.9 million to $11.4 million. … Idaho voters have approved the expansion of Medicaid coverage to potentially more than 60,000 low-income adults. The expansion will cover those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but don’t earn enough to be able to get coverage under the state health insurance exchange.
2014 Five years ago today
Whitman County will start the beginning phase of updating its Shoreline Master Program, a set of guidelines and regulations for any development along bodies of water. For Pullman, that body of water is the south fork of the Palouse River. … Potlatch Junior Senior High School got scientific this week as the school held its first Science Carnival. Organizer and science teacher Laura Womack said every student grades 7-11 participated. Womack said she got the idea for the event at a Siemens STEM Educator conference a couple of summers ago.
2009 10 years ago today
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s office is as busy as it has ever been. Thompson is one of a few officials who have noted an increase in small criminal activity levels around the region, particularly, it seems, in rural Latah County. Thompson said tough economic times can certainly play a role. … Cameron Piscoya thinks many American Indians choose not to go to college because they don’t want to leave the support and traditions of their families at home.
1994 25 years ago today
Board members for the Palouse Healthcare Network said that nearly 90 percent of the physicians in Pullman and Moscow have agreed to join the Washington-incorporated group, solidifying what will be a major regional health care alliance. … Although Sheriff Joe Overstreet said he won’t give up the fight in the budget battle, Latah County commissioners may have given him no choice. In a letter to Overstreet addressing a meeting between him and the commissioners, Overstreet was informed he will not be getting the money to go ahead with a 6 percent across-the-board increase for his department.