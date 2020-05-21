2019 One year ago today
A cat reportedly survived a small-caliber gunshot wound to the torso earlier this month in Moscow. Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said a 61-year-old man reported Friday he discovered an entry and exit gunshot wound on his outdoor cat. One of the two wounds, which is believed to be from a .22 caliber round, required stitches, and the cat has visited the veterinarian several times since. There are no suspects. … Construction at Kamiak Elementary, the latest addition to the Pullman School District, has been subject to minor delays but officials say the building is still on track to be completed in time for teachers to move in this summer. Classes could start this fall.
2015 Five years ago today
As students leave the Palouse each spring, some also leave their pets behind. This spring, vets retrieved a python that had been left in a cemetery, severely burned by a heating pad and dehydrated. The veterinary hospital can often be a help finding homes for pets when their owners absolutely cannot care for them properly — a solution that is preferable to abandonment. … Latah County could follow Moscow in switching to a single-stream curbside pickup service for recycling at county residents’ request. Amanda Bashaw, county solid waste coordinator, said she has been talking to Moscow city staff about their upcoming change from recycling bins for various recyclables to a roll-cart system that allows many types of items to be mixed together.
2010 10 years ago today
Fewer children are walking or biking to school these days, and part of the problem is the way streets have been designed to chiefly accommodate cars. Elaine Clegg of Idaho Smart Growth presented community members and city officials with information about practices and policies at Moscow City Hall. Another problem: school districts tend to acquire cheaper land on the outskirts of cities, but many don’t consider how that location would serve their students.