2019 One year ago today
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved an agreement to allow Idaho Power to buy energy from Jackpot Solar, the commission said. The commission announced last week that it approved the purchase agreement with Jackpot Holdings LLC for 120 megawatts of energy, the Idaho Press reported. The agreement will enable Idaho Power to initially buy energy from Jackpot Solar at $21.75 per megawatt hour, the commission said. … With a mid-January deadline fast approaching, executives at Regence BlueShield of Idaho and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston have yet to reach an accord. Both sides have indicated they continue to negotiate to keep the hospital in the insurance provider’s network. At issue is how much St. Joe’s charges Regence for the medical care Regence customers receive at the hospital or from its employees, which include a number of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
2015 Five years ago today
Some Moscow residents recently received notice they will be required to do something new. Rather than placing their garbage and recycling in alleyways as they have in the past, they will be asked to roll their garbage carts and recyclables out to the street. “We are trying to minimize alley service,” said Tim Davis, the city’s sanitation operation manager. “There are a number of reasons why this change is happening. Some alleys are on inclines and they are the last streets to get plowed.” … 2015 was a tumultuous one for the world of education. K-12 schools struggled with meeting new and impending state mandates — on both sides of the border — while not receiving the full funding required to complete them. Higher education on the Palouse faced its own struggles with the loss of a beloved president, racial tension and student injuries. One to remember: University of Idaho sees little or no enrollment growth. While UI President Chuck Staben continues to push for more students, enrollment as a whole was down 1.6 percent in November, the UI said.
2010 10 years ago today
Avista is donating a total of $500,000 to 43 nonprofit human care service programs in the Inland Northwest, including several Palouse-area organizations. The agencies may use the contributions to assist qualifying clients who are Avista customers, primarily with energy bills. The funding comes from Avista shareholder dollars, and an additional portion of the money in Washington comes from a state tax credit Avista receives for its Low-Income Rate Assistance Program. Palouse-area organizations receiving Avista assistance include the Community Action Center in Pullman, St. Vincent DePaul in Moscow and The Hope Center in Moscow. … Latah County Commissioner-elect Dave McGraw has been preparing for the county’s top decision-making position years before his campaign began for the primary election. McGraw, owner of Elk River Cable TV Company and a Troy resident, said he has big shoes to fill in taking over the position from retiring Commissioner Jack Nelson. He will join commissioners Tom Stroschein and Jennifer Barrett on the three-member board.