2018 One year ago today
With Pullman and Moscow school districts both set to begin classes, it is safe to say summer break has officially come to an end for K-12 students on the Palouse, and the new school year will bring with it some change. PSD Superintendent Bob Maxwell said Pullman students will notice a variety of changes in school curriculum and operations. … An informal path that connects to Northwest Orion Drive and is used as a thoroughfare for students walking to and from school was a topic of conversation at the Pullman City Council meeting. The path directly affects the privacy of two homes on Northwest Orion Drive, and the homeowners have petitioned the Pullman City Council to relinquish some of its rights for public and utility access to a 30-foot wide section of nearby Polaris Place.
2014 Five years ago today
Not only was the Evergreen State forced to deal with its worst wildfire in state history, but July was the hottest month in Washington since Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet started tracking data back in 1989. In Pullman, the average high in July was 87.4 degrees, compared to an average of 85.3 degrees in 2013. … As parking lots fill up on campus with the start of the new year, University of Idaho Parking and Transportation Services officials won’t be as lenient come next week when it comes to issuing tickets to those not following parking regulations. Those friendly warnings that were being liberally passed out this week will soon turn into citations, with fines starting at $20.
2009 10 years ago today
University of Idaho department heads are largely taking a “wait and see” approach to the Provost Doug Baker’s request to consolidate several small academic departments next year. Academic departments with fewer than nine tenured or tenure-track faculty members should be merged with other departments, the memo advises, and college officials should submit changes through a regular notice of intent process by Nov. 1. … Pullman city leaders are keeping their eye on an initiative slated for the November ballot that could drastically limit future revenue. Lower Property Taxes Initiative 1033 would put a yearly cap on money flowing into the general fund accounts of the state, counties and cities and limit revenue based on inflation and population growth.
1994 25 years ago today
The Moscow City Council bit the bullet on city budget problems and decided to freeze city staff salaries at their present rate. The staff salaries have been a point of contention for many years, with the council concerned that city salaries are higher than they should be. The council hired a consultant to conduct a salary study to compare. …. A cooperative extension agent improperly sent out a letter on Washington State University stationery telling people how to block protection of a huge aquifer system in eastern Washington, proponents of the sole source aquifer say. The EPA is proposing giving sole source aquifer designation to a 14,000 square mile area that includes the groundwater under Moscow and Pullman.