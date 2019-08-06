2018 One year ago today
It had been more than 25 years since the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department commissioned a new fire engine, but Saturday the city held a brief ceremony to push in its newest fire truck and dedicate it to Company Six and former Moscow City Councilman John Weber. Volunteer firefighters lined both sides of the engine as they slowly rolled the shiny new red truck into its bay at Fire Station No. 1. … The roar of chain saws drowned out the sound of everything within a two block radius Saturday at the third annual logging competition during Deary Days. Larry Butterfield, 75, of Centralia, Wash., wore a bright pink shirt that said “I’m retired, not expired,” as he sawed his way through two thick logs, ultimately placing third in the five cube competition.
2014 Five years ago today
A Moscow Police Department pinning ceremony for the first new group of volunteer reservists was an event that hadn’t occurred since the late 1990s. Four community members took the law enforcement service oath in front of friends and family members during this week’s City Council meeting and joined the MPD’s revived volunteer reserve program. … AbdElHadi Basheer says he hasn’t slept lately. The WSU doctoral student, researcher and peace activist has had his mind on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his family still living on the Gaza Strip. Basheer said although media describes the conflict as a “Holy War,” religion is not a factor. Basheer said he hopes one day the American people will become more inquisitive and not accept each media report as true.
2009 10 years ago today
Pullman School District officials are optimistic that their enrollment projections for the 2009-10 fiscal year will pan out, but aren’t quite sure what effect local job losses might have. Executive Director of Support Services Dan Hornfelt said the Pullman School Board approved a projected student enrollment of 2,160 for the next fiscal year, which is 40 students fewer than the district’s 2008-09 fiscal year enrollment of 2,200. ... Latah County is wavering on making a $20,000 commitment to the Latah Economic Development Council. Commissioner Tom Stroschein told LEDC board members that the county’s budget situation is tight and it will be difficult to convince Commissioners Jack Nelson and Jennifer Barrett to commit the money to the council.
1994 25 years ago today
They’ve been convicted of everything from child molestation to rape, and range in age from 14 to 69. But these 21 boys and men share one important designation. They are Whitman County’s registered sex offenders, required to tell the sheriff where they live and what they’ve done. And it’s information that’s shared with the whole world. … University of Idaho officials are waiting for the results of a faculty survey on diversity before issuing a final recommendation for a cultural diversity program. The UI Ehtnic Diversity Task Force will release its administrative recommendation in fall 1994. Provost John Yost said one item the task force is expected to endorse is the creation of a cabinet-level position overseeing minority affairs.