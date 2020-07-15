2019 One year ago today
Sunny skies greeted hundreds as they flocked to Troy’s City Park to attend Troy Old Timers’ Days. Organized by the local Lions Club, the annual community celebration featured live music, a car show, friendly basketball and volleyball competitions, as well as a raffle and silent auction. … The Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative and the Latah County Historical Society welcome residents to a tour of the Hermann family farm outside Genesee. The farm was designated a Century Farm in 2017 by the Idaho State Historical Society. The Hermann family has owned and operated the farm since 1909, and today it is known as Rim Rock Ranches.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow now has its first public cyclocross park. The seven-acre, mile-long dirt course is located on West Palouse River Drive, south of the arboretum and was constructed entirely by Palouse Bicycle Racing members. Cyclocross racing differs from traditional bike riding in that it is obstacle-oriented. … Six vehicles, five of which were unlocked, were reportedly entered on the southeast side of Moscow. Stolen items included a Playstation system, prescription sunglasses, and wallets. Debit and credit cards in a wallet stolen from one vehicle were reportedly used at gas stations in both Uniontown and Clarkston, according to police.
2010 10 years ago today
Moscow residents David Geise and Lynn “Doc” Skinner are among the recipients of the 2010 Governor’s Awards in the Arts, announced July 7 by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. The biennial awards were established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts to elevate recognition and awareness of Idaho arts and artists. Idaho was among the first in the nation to establish such a program. … Wind turbine developer and operator First Wind revealed its plans for Naff Ridge between Thornton and Oakesdale during an open house meeting in Colfax. The company would like to lease property from landowners and start the construction of 30 to 50 wind turbines by 2011. The turbines would be able to produce about 100 megawatts, enough to power about 25,000 homes.