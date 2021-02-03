2020 One year ago today
The city of Moscow will use almost $300,000 in grant funding to explore ways to minimize flooding events, and therefore, property damage near Paradise Creek. The Moscow City Council approved a subrecipient agreement for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Advance Assistance Program. The study area will include Paradise Creek from Darby Road near Mountain View Park to the State Highway 8 underpass — an area Belknap said receives the most extensive flooding from Paradise Creek. … Christ Church Rev. Doug Wilson’s lecture and responses to audience members’ text-messaged questions were often met with jeers from a few hecklers in the crowd of about 150 in the Bruce M. Pitman Center International Ballroom at the UI. The controversial Moscow pastor spoke for about 20 minutes at the event, titled “The Lost Virtue of Sexism,” before answering — for about the next 40 minutes — texted and some shouted questions from the audience about his views on gender and sexuality.
2016 Five years ago today
Gender-specific restrooms in Washington are no longer quite so gender-specific after a decision by the state’s Human Rights Commission. The decision is something the commission had been working on for more than three years as a way to allow transgender people to use restrooms, locker rooms and other private facilities of the gender they identify with. … Anne Mari Petrino picked the perfect time to have the game of her life. On a Senior Night that saw her father, Idaho football coach Paul Petrino, take a pause from recruiting to watch, she scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Pullman High girls basketball team to a 59-54 overtime win over Cheney in a Great Northern League matchup Tuesday night at the HoundPound.
2011 10 years ago today
About 27 people signed up for the Auxiliary Knitting Group in a conference room in Pullman Regional Hospital, a four-week instruction class designed to teach everyone, from a never-picked-up-a-needle newbie to veteran knitters how to make winter beanies. The hats will be donated to the hospital’s cancer resource center and the oncology clinic for patients to wear, especially those who have lost their hair as a result of treatment. … Opposition to proposed reforms to Idaho’s public education system was strong at an information forum sponsored by the Moscow School District and Moscow Education Association. No one at the meeting spoke out in support of Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna’s plan, but occasional groans and sighs could be heard from the audience comprised of teachers, school administrators, parents and community members. Luna’s plan would save the state money by increasing average class sizes from 18.2 to 19.8 over the next five years, but teachers in Moscow said they’re already well past that number.