2019 One year ago today
Genesee hosted its 59th annual Community Day celebration. The grand marshals for the event were Doris Odenborg, Eleanor Blume and Kathryn Springer, each 100 years old. The events kicked off with a breakfast in the Fire Hall from 6-9 a.m. ... The Moscow City Council unanimously approved an amendment to its residential building codes Monday, allowing for the construction of “tiny homes.” The amendment, based on changes approved by the Idaho State Building Code Board in 2018, defines tiny homes as structures with a maximum of 400 square feet of floor space — that doesn’t include an open loft, which must be at least 35 square feet in size, but no more than 200 square feet.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington State University hired Marty Lees to be its next baseball coach. Lees spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Oklahoma State, but made his name at Oregon State where he was primarily an infield coach and recruiting coordinator during his 11 seasons. The Beavers twice were national champions (2006-07) with Lees on staff. … The Moscow Farmers Market featured live music by Moscow Poet Laureate Tiffany Midge, followed by Palouse Jazz Project.
2010 10 years ago today
The WSU Solstice Wind Quintet performed its annual summer concert featuring classical 19th and 20th century music. The performance featured traditional chamber music with sounds of the flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon and piano from the romantic, classical and impressionist eras. … Kaitlyn Krasselt, a junior at Moscow High School, was one of only six students nationwide to win the 2009-10 Letters About Literature contest held by the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and sponsored by Target. For her efforts, Krasselt, 17, received a $400 gift card to Target, and the MHS library received $10,000 to purchase books and periodicals and recruit visiting authors. Her national win comes a few months after taking first in the Idaho state competition earlier this spring.