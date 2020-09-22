2019 One year ago today
The Daily News published a feature story about CEO Andrew Crapuchettes and his company, Emsi, one of the fastest-growing businesses in Moscow. The company, which has more than 200 employees, saves users of its web-based software tools time and money by providing easy-to-interpret information about the job market. The products, such as Career Coach and Analyst, help companies recruit employees, college students select careers and universities develop curriculums. … Caleb Hyndman is legally blind, but it did not stop him from scaling the climbing wall at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center in Pullman. The enthusiastic 12-year-old Lewiston boy was the only child to participate in Sunday’s Courageous Kids Climbing event.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow City Councilors decided it would be worth helping Latah Sanitation Inc. shoulder the cost of replacing roll carts for the city’s new curbside recycling program that weren’t the color the city had expected. The city will front LSI $123,750 — half the cost to purchase 4,800 more roll carts in a color more easily distinguishable from the gray trash receptacles already used. … Former Moscow resident Rifka Helton and her two sisters set up an exhibit in the Moscow Chamber of Commerce titled “My Father’s Idaho.” The exhibit included slides from their father Red Helton’s collection from the 1950s and ‘60s. All were shot on 35 mm Kodachrome film.
2010 10 years ago today
In a final meeting before pre-budget discussions, Pullman City Supervisor John Sherman warned City Council members of potential financial uncertainty following impending cuts at WSU. The university’s most recent budget cut of $13.5 million will be followed by another $11.2 million cut after Gov. Chris Gregoire announced the need for more slashes to state higher education. City officials are uncertain how these cuts will be made and how much they will impact the city’s housing market. … The Latah County Youth Advocacy Council has been awarded a Drug Free Communities Support Program Grant. The grant was awarded to 169 communities across the county for a total of $85.6 million to prevent youth drug use.