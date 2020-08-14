2019 One year ago today
Washington State University Police has ended a decades-old gun storage service for students, leaving student-sportsmen and others unsure of what legal storage options are left to them for firearms brought from home. WSU Assistant Police Chief Steve Hansen said the change has less to do with new Washington laws addressing gun ownership than with changes to the legal interpretation of a police department’s responsibility when returning a firearm to its owner. … Washington State is being considered for inclusion in a new HBO documentary TV series dedicated to behind-the-scenes portrayals of college football programs this season, a source confirmed. Four schools had been chosen for the series: ASU, Washington State, Alabama and Penn State.
2015 Five years ago today
The Big Lost Fire burning north of Harvard has jumped containment lines and is being pushed northeast by 30 mph winds. According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have closed state Highway 6 at milepost 15, along with Palouse River Road, Big Creek Road and other smaller county roads in the area of Laird Park. … Two coyotes are making themselves at home at Lawson Gardens in Pullman. The Pullman Police Department has received numerous reports during the past few weeks about the animals running around and sleeping or hanging out in the backyards of their new neighbors. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said the department is aware of the coyotes, and while the pair has caused public alarm, they haven’t created any trouble.
2010 10 years ago today
The Palouse River, which stretches from northern Latah County to the Snake River in Washington, lies choked in some places with garbage and manure, while the clean up process can be mired in a three-way tug of war between government agencies, residents and farmers. County Planning Director Alan Thomson said figuring out how to clean bodies of water can be murky. “Whenever water’s involved it’s always a jurisdictional issue,” he said. In Mcintosh’s case, as in the case of most landowners with small creeks, the landowner is responsible for their own waste. … A 160-acre parcel of property on Gormsen Butte in southwestern Latah County recently has been set aside as a part of a conservation easement to protect a local native and endangered ecosystem — a remnant of the Palouse prairie. “(The lands) are important because of a great diversity of native plant species,” said PLT board member Gerry Wright. “It’s so rare, it’s (considered) as one of the most endangered ecosystems. It’s all been turned to wheat or other crops.”