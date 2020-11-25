2019 One year ago today
Pending Moscow City Council approval, Moscow property owners previously not allowed to construct an accessory dwelling unit on their lot because of its size will be allowed to build one if they choose. … Moses is a more than 1,000 pound, one-humped dromedary camel who hails from Big Red’s Barn, a petting zoo in Coeur d’Alene owned by Jeannene Christ. After a nasty sickness, he’s back to being healthy and happy thanks to a group of Washington State University veterinary doctors and students. In mid-November, he was brought to WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine after Christ noticed he was losing weight and his appetite.
2015 Five years ago today
Newly named McDonald Elementary School Principal Kim Mikolajczyk came to be an administrator in a roundabout way, she said, but wouldn’t change the path for anything. Born and raised in the Portland area, Mikolajczyk came to the Palouse just after high school — as the first woman in her family to attend college. Mikolajczyk completed her bachelor’s degree in child development and family relations at the UI, but never got around to moving back home to Oregon after graduation. … The Moscow City Council Public Works-Finance Committee met and recommended a four-toilet downtown public restroom design be considered by the entire council. Some of the councilors were dismayed about the cost to build the structure as conceived by Design West — nearly $158,000. The estimate includes 1 percent of the total for art and a 5 percent overall contingency cushion.
2010 10 years ago today
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for help in determining who shot and wasted a trophy-class whitetail buck discovered recently in the Deer Creek area west of Whitebird. The entire carcass was left to waste, with only the head taken. The deer was found on private property likely shot from Deer Creek Road. The deer was well known in the neighborhood because of its huge antlers that residents estimate at over 160 Boone and Crockett points. … Building Blocks Child Care Center class held a fitness boot camp hosted by independent living residents of Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Little coats, boots, hats and mittens littered the lobby as children entered the social room in an orderly line, led by teachers Keoki Paikuli and Torey Wilson. Bishop Place’s fitness director Susan Borjesson-Newman, with the help of about 15 residents, took 16 children ages 7-12 through an eight-station circuit training course.