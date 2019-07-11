2018 One year ago today
Whitman County and longtime county auditor Eunice Coker is being sued by a former employee who is seeking damages for alleged violations of the federal and state Family and Medical Leave Acts, as well as defamation and retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. According to federal court documents filed with the U.S. District Court of eastern Washington, former licensing manager Christine Mikalson alleged the county and Coker violated federal and state laws by hindering Mikalson’s efforts to take protected family and medical leave. … The Idaho Department of Fish and Game partnered with a regional landowner and the Game Bird Foundation in 2016 to provide youth pheasant hunting opportunities on a 975-acre parcel on the Palouse River north of Potlatch. One-and-a-half years later, GBF Executive Director Jim Hagedorn said the foundation has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from those who have hunted the area.
2014 Five years ago today
Members of the Idaho Transportation Board toured the state’s preferred route for realignment and expansion of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. Janice Vassar, the board representative for ITD’s District 2, which includes Moscow and Lewiston, described the view from the chosen route as “spectacular.” But opponents of the preferred plan were also on hand afterward at an event hosted by the city of Moscow and University of Idaho for the seven-member board. … For many students, this week’s Summer Design Week at the University of Idaho reaffirmed their plans to study art and architecture after high school. Deona Swager just graduated from high school in Buhl, Idaho, and will be attending UI come August, where she is planning on majoring in architecture or interior design. “I really like math and I really like art, and I just kind of combined the two and came up with architecture,” Swager said.
2009 10 years ago today
Pullman has given the Whitman County Humane Society an extension on its July deadline to vacate the city-owned facility on Guy Street. Deputy Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the July deadline was put in place because the city expected to have an $800,000 expansion of its vehicle maintenance facility, which is adjacent to the shelter, under way. … Amanda Hindberg and her family were looking forward to attending the Shrine Circus in June, as they do each year. She missed out on the circus, but the Shriners played an even bigger role in her life this summer. The 13-year-old Moscow Junior High School student had spinal fusion surgery June 8 at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane to repair severe curves in her backbone.
1994 25 years ago today
A lightning storm sparked eight small fires in the Latah County area. The largest blaze was 25 acres and was started in the Bedrock Creek drainage near Lenore, said Roger Kechter, fire warden with the State Department of Lands Office in Deary. … Students in the Moscow School District again exceeded state averages on the Iowa Basic Skills test. In some areas, however, Moscow students scored lower than they did last year. Despite the dip, district officials remain pleased with the overall test results.