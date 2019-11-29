2018 One year ago today
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute is nearing completion of its new, $152,000 greenhouse the organization hopes will serve as an interactive classroom for all seasons. The steel frame for the 3,200-square-foot, 80-by-40-foot project has been built in the center of the 26-acre Moscow property by local company Rugged Cut Custom Metal Works. Tom Lamar, executive director of PCEI, said he hopes the exterior, which stands 20 feet high, will be completed by mid-January. … Scientists at the University of Idaho have discovered an array of living microbes in wildfire smoke — and that smoke could potentially be transporting them across continents, which raises new questions about smoke’s effect on human health. UI associate professor and lead scientist on the study Leda Kobziar said before her research, many scientists assumed microscopic life died in fires before it could be aerosolized into the atmosphere.
2014 Five years ago today
When Potlatch resident Chuck Chambers was 8 years old, his father gave him a car motor for Christmas that Chambers could take apart and put back together. Two years later, Chambers’ father helped him build his first car, a 1939 Chevrolet with suicide doors that was used as the Chambers family car for three years. His love of cars began at an early age and set him on a path of working in the car service industry for most of his life. After more than 40 years of working at Pullman’s Evergreen Tire — once called Martin’s Auto Service — the 60-year-old is retiring. … For some, the idea of braving the crowds to do some holiday shopping on Black Friday might be too intimidating. But those used to living in a big city have a different perspective. Betsie Price, a former Salt Lake City native and current Moscow resident, was at the Palouse Mall on Friday and indicated she’s used to even greater numbers of people looking to get once-a-year deals on items.
2009 10 years ago today
Troy Hall almost died July 27, 2007. The University of Idaho professor and researcher was about five miles from civilization in Oregon’s Eagle Cap Wilderness, alone except for her Belgian sheepdog, Moselle. Such remote excursions are a fact of life for Hall, 46, who recently received one of the U.S. Forest Service’s highest honors — the Excellence in Wilderness Stewardship Research Award. She said she’s currently at a transition point in her research, but the award comes on the heels of a 10-year study about how wilderness is managed and used in places where nature bumps up against civilization. … WSU instructor Jeff Sellen began to use a classroom response system this semester, partially because of the larger classes he’s had to teach since the university began cutting its budget to reduce expenses. Sellen is among several WSU faculty members who are using the classroom response systems — which many refer to as “clickers” — to take attendance and assess students for content and participation, among other things.
1994 25 years ago today
Chances of expanding the University of Idaho’s medical education program have greatly improved since the withdrawal of a competing proposal from Pocatello. Idaho State University will not pursue plans to begin a second cooperative medical education program in southeastern Idaho with the University of Utah. That could open the door for the UI WAMI program to proceed with plans to increase the number of seats available to Idaho medical students. Sixteen Idaho medical students spend their first year in Moscow, then go to the University of Washington for their second year. Students do clinical rotations in their third and fourth years. … Larry Turnbow wants his customers to know his business — Woodcraft Unlimited — is alive and well. It has just moved out of town. Turnbow relocated his cabinet business from the Fountain Industrial Park in Moscow to the family ranch earlier this month. The business is now located 29 miles north of Moscow on U.S. Highway 95.