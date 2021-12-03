2020 One year ago
Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he cannot wait to see the success that stems from the new Idaho Women’s Business Center office in Moscow. Little joined other state and city leaders in expressing support for the IWBC during a virtual ribbon cutting event. The office at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce on Main Street. “This new office will help provide the important services Idahoans can use to flourish in our state’s business friendly environment,” Little said in a recorded video. … Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics Board Chairwoman Cherry Alice Van Tine received the Washington State Hospital Association’s Ben Lindekugel Governance Excellence Award. According to a WSHA news release, the award is given each year to a hospital board member or commissioner “who has displayed exemplary leadership and community service.” The news release indicated Van Tine joined Whitman’s Board of Directors in the early 2000s. The Colfax hospital was facing potential closure at the time, and her leadership helped secure its future.
2016 Five years ago
A Genesee writer has herded cattle and taken photos while scuba diving. He has battled cancer and has written 14 books. His most recent, “Green and Roughshod,” came out three months ago. Through it all, he spent 45 years as a high school and college writing teacher. Dan McLachlan, 74, has done a lot on land and under the sea. He now resides with his wife, Edie, in a Craftsman style house on a corner lot across the street from one set of Genesee’s grain elevators. Two of his novels, “McAvity’s Pub” and “McAvity’s Burning” are set in Genesee. … Three weekends after a ban on all fraternity and sorority events at Washington State University — whether they involve alcohol or not — Pullman Police say the difference in criminal activity in the College Hill neighborhood “is like night and day.” Since the Greek moratorium was put in place by WSU’s Panhellenic and Interfraternity councils in early November, police have responded to 95 calls and crimes in three weekends in the College Hill neighborhood and the residential area to the northeast known as “Apartmentland.” In the three weekends before the ban, police responded to 205 calls and crimes in the same area.
2011 10 years ago
The 2011 season hasn’t been the one that the Idaho football team envisioned. The team began the year with high hopes and expectations of continuing the program’s recent ascent and playing in a bowl game, yet the Vandals find themselves with a 2-9 record going into their season finale at Nevada. The record could have been much better, for a play here or there as coach Robb Akey has said all season. Idaho has lost four games by a touchdown or less, including two contests in overtime.